A case of land occupation has emerged involving the former president of the All Rabha Students Union (ARSU), Ramen Singh Rabha, who is accused of illegally occupying the land of a septuagenarian retired teacher, Nagen Kalita. The incident dates back to 2018 when Kalita, who has no children, was hospitalized for treatment in Guwahati.

According to Kalita, he and two partners purchased a plot of land measuring half a bigha in Turukpara village in 1978. He allowed a tailor, Ranjit Kalita, to stay on the property for 16 years before the latter returned to his own home. After securing the land with a boundary fence, Kalita fell ill and was admitted to Nemcare Hospital for eight months. Upon his return in 2018, he discovered that Rabha had occupied the land and constructed a boundary wall without his consent.

"I went to the Boko Circle Office, Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), DC Kamrup, and even the Chief Minister, but received no assistance. I continue to pay taxes on the land, yet I am deprived of my rights," Kalita expressed during a visit to the Boko Circle Officer in search of justice.

Investigation revealed that the land, previously registered in Kalita's name, had been transferred to Deepika Rabha, Ramen's wife, and later changed to Harimohan Rabha. Kalita alleged that the revenue office staff registered the land without his permission. "I urge the officials to refrain from such deceitful practices. I acquired this land through hard work," he stated.

During interactions with the media, Kalita also appealed to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for intervention. Additionally, Ramakanta Rabha, a former associate of Ramen Singh Rabha and deputy chairman of RHAC, corroborated Kalita’s claims about the land occupation.

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