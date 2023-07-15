Assam Chief Minister Office (CMO) on July 15 said that the state's revenue has witnessed a multifold jump as in the 2022-23 Financial Year (FY) the state earned 30,263.33 crore.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the CMO shared data and said, '' Assam's revenue generation through its own sources has seen a rising trend over the years.

Under the leadership of HCM Dr @himantabiswa, the State is witnessing growth in resources and revenue''.

Assam's revenue generation through its own sources has seen a rising trend over the years.



Under the leadership of HCM Dr @himantabiswa, the State is witnessing growth in resources and revenue. pic.twitter.com/pVTmrVcdnV — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) July 15, 2023

The shared data shows that the state's revenue in FY 2012-13 was Rs 10,723 crore followed by Rs 11,699.96 crore in FY 2013-14, Rs 11,862.70 crore in FY 2014-15, Rs 12,848 crore in FY 2015-16, Rs 16, 432.68 crore in FY 2016-17, Rs 17, 287 crore in FY 2107-18, Rs 24, 146 crore in FY 2018-19, Rs 22,068 crore in FY 2019-20, Rs 20,033.23 crore in FY 2020-21, Rs Rs 23,112.85 crore in FY 2021-22 and Rs 30,263.33 crore in FY 2022-23.

It is worth mentioning that recently in a bid to increase its revenue, the Assam government has increased the prices of alcohol in the state from July 1, 2023.

As per reports, the timing of the liquor shops has also been changed as now these shops will remain open until 11:00 PM.

The reports claimed that the tariff has been increased from 4 per cent to 25 per cent apart from allowing alcohol sales in malls.

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