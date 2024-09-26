Charak Sanyasi Abhimanyu Barman, born on August 19, 1936, a revered figure of Ward No. 12, Dhubri, left for his heavenly abode at the age of 88 on the night of September 25.

A week prior to his passing, he had suffered a brain stroke, which left him bedridden at his residence.

Barman was not just known for performing the Charak Puja but was also believed to possess spiritual powers that drew locals and followers from various walks of life. Throughout his life, many people sought his blessings, considering him a beacon of spiritual wisdom and guidance.

Charak Puja, a deeply traditional Hindu festival, is celebrated with great devotion and pomp in various parts of India. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the festival typically takes place in the month of Chaitra, which corresponds to March or April.



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During the festival, devotees engage in various acts of penance and self-purification, often performing rituals such as piercing their skin with hooks, walking on burning coals, or engaging in self-flagellation, all in reverence to Lord Shiva.

Charak Puja, also known as Neel Puja or Jhaap Puja, transcends religious and caste barriers, uniting people from all backgrounds. While it originally began as a festival to honor the god of agriculture, Indra, in hopes of a good harvest, over time, its emphasis shifted to Lord Shiva, with rituals evolving to seek his blessings for purification and spiritual fulfillment.

The passing of Abhimanyu Barman marks the end of an era for the local community, who viewed him as a guiding light in both the religious and spiritual spheres. His presence and spiritual legacy will be missed by many who revered his wisdom and strength.