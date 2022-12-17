Assam's Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal on December 16 said that the decisions of the state cabinet to revoke or amend over 400 obsolete laws to further Ease Doing Business, no-contact delivery of basic services, and incentivizing of industrial growth will see the emergence of a New Assam.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of a 2-Day National Conference on 'Pratibadhta: Committed to Excellence' organized by the Guwahati Branch of Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

He further said that the EIRC of ICAI has an instrumental role to play in turning the vision of the Assam Chief Minister to reality, adding, ''As doyens of the Indian financial sector, the members of EIRC can assume the role of being ambassadors of Assam’s success story''.

Singhal further said that the ICAI is the standard bearer of financial probity, prudence, and precision in India.

''Their Pratibaddhata, commitment to excellence has led to the ICAI being recognized and respected worldwide as an institution that places the highest premium on quality rather than quantity,'' he added.

The Minister further announced that the Government of Assam will provide adequate land to ICAI for setting up a Centre of Excellence in Guwahati.

Also read: Assam's Manohari Gold Tea sold for record price of Rs 1.15 lakh per kg