The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) held a observance of the 13th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, paying homage to the legendary musician and cultural icon. The event took place at the Tourism House in Boko, where RHAC Executive Member Sumit Rabha, alongside local residents, offered floral tributes and lit lamps in front of Dr. Hazarika's portrait, celebrating his enduring legacy in Assam's cultural landscape.

During the commemoration, Sumit Rabha also spearheaded a distribution initiative aimed at uplifting the community. A total of 1,100 beneficiaries received essential items, funded by the RHAC's budget for the financial year 2023-24. The distribution included blankets, yarn, hand pumps, roofing sheets, bicycles for underprivileged students, spray machines for farmers, and sports equipment such as footballs, volleyballs, and nets for various local clubs.

Rabha expressed the council's commitment to community welfare, stating, "We have distributed needful items from the fund of the RHAC for the financial year 2023-24. Our aim is to provide necessary support to those in need and enhance the quality of life in our constituency."

He further highlighted the council's achievements, noting, "We have completed more than 120 development schemes under the RHAC in the Boko constituency. This includes one-time financial assistance for villagers suffering from complex diseases, support for players, and artists, all under the supervision of RHAC Chief Tankeswar Rabha."

The program was attended by various dignitaries, including the President of the Boko All Rabha Students Union (ARSU), Sujit Rabha, and Nagen Kalita, Principal of Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, reflecting the community's collective spirit and commitment to Dr. Hazarika's values of compassion and social justice. This observance not only honored the memory of a beloved figure but also reinforced the RHAC's ongoing dedication to improving the lives of the people in Boko.

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