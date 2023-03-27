A rhino carcass was found in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park on March 27 by the officials of the forest department.

The guards upon recovering the rhino carcass this morning, found its horn missing.

As per preliminary reports, the carcass was found in Bagori range of Kaziranga National Park with officials suspecting the rhino to have been killed by poachers 3-4 days ago.

Assam reported a case of rhino poaching after four years and the first in this year.

The last case of rhino killing was reported in 2018 and since there has been not a single case of rhino poaching in Bagori, Burhapahar range of the national park.

Assam Government has been acting tough on rhino poaching and initiated some strict measures to protect the state animal from poachers.

Also read : Arunachal: NSCN cadres escape from Tirap jail after killing IRBn personnel