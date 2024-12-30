The Rabha Hasong Joutha Mancha (RHJM) organized a joining program at Turukpara village, Boko, on Monday, ahead of the upcoming Panchayat and Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections.

The event saw the participation of RHAC Chief Tankeswar Rabha as the Chief Guest, alongside Vice Chairman Ramakanta Rabha, Executive Members Sumit Rabha, Sonaram Rabha, Frylin R. Marak, and other dignitaries.

During the program, over 150 individuals from various political parties within the RHAC constituencies joined the RHJM, signaling growing support for the party.

In his address, RHAC Chief Tankeswar Rabha reflected on the council's progress since its inception in 2013. He criticized the Congress party for decades of neglect, stating that the Rabha community was deprived of equitable development during the party's tenure. Rabha highlighted that under the current administration, development schemes have become transparent and accessible to all.



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Rabha also announced that the RHJM would maintain its alliance with the BJP-led government until 2026, with plans to share seats in the upcoming Panchayat and RHAC elections. Confident of the RHJM-BJP alliance's strength, Rabha predicted Congress would remain out of power for at least 40 years.

Amid rising environmental concerns, Rabha urged residents of the RHAC region to prioritize greenery, emphasizing the area's potential as a hub for clean air and environmental well-being.

Elections for the RHAC's 36 constituencies, spanning Kamrup and Goalpara districts, are expected in 2025, with 190,154 voters in Kamrup District alone set to cast their votes.

As part of the program, Rabha inaugurated multiple development projects in the Boko area. These included:

A new OPD room at Sukunipara Primary Health Center, addressing the needs of over 100 daily patients, constructed with ₹8 lakh from RHAC funds.

A newly constructed black-topped road in Palahpara village, completed at a cost of ₹22 lakh.

A new building for the 'Bikhohori Temple' in Hahim along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The day-long event underscored the RHAC's commitment to development and welfare, marking another step forward in its mission to serve the Rabha community.