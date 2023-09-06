The police in Barpeta district in Assam have arrested a secretary of a cooperative society for allegedly being involved in a rice scam.

The discovery of the fraud led to the arrest of one accused identified as Abul Kalam, a resident of Dangarkuchi village of Barpeta.

Notably, Kalam was the secretary of three cooperative societies that were responsible for the distribution of rice in Baghbar, Paschim Mandia and Baghmara.

But there was a major scam that was ongoing for which hundreds of people once staged protests in the Paschim Mandia area.



Also Read: Four Assam government employees arrested along with retired official in rice scam

Moreover, locals accused that he used to sell rice that was meant to be distributed to schools.

Locals later complained and demanded a departmental enquiry. The enquiry has brought various facts into light where it was found Kalam of deluding the locals.

Following the investigation, an FIR has been registered with the Baghbar police station under section 120(B)/420/409 read with section 7 of IPC and section 52/53 of the Essential Commodity Act.

The investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Earlier in July 2023, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended three state government officials along with a retired Food and Civil Supply (FCS) superintendent in an alleged rice scam.

The arrest comes in connection with Vigilance PS case no.03/223 u/s 120B/420/406/409 IPC R/W sec 13(1)(a)/13(2) PC act,1988 (NFSA RICE SCAM), the following senior public servants and retired government officials have been arrested today, they will be produced before Special Judge tomorrow and brought in police custody.