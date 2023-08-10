In a significant operation launched by Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles along with Arunachal Pradesh police on the evening of August 9, 2023, one active cadre of ULFA (I) was apprehended in Tirap district.

As per credible sources, Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles alongwith Tirap police launched an operation in the latter hours on August 9. The joint team of security forces worked on a reliable input to launch a search operation in the border village of Noglo. The search party tactically cordoned the suspected area where the cadre was resting.

The cadre was taken completely by surprise and did not get a chance to escape or resist arrest. The cadre had crossed over the Indo-Myanmar Border to try and make their way to Assam in a bid to carryout subversive activities. The apprehended cadre has been identified as Self Styled Private Aparajit Nath alias Pankaj Asom. The individual is a resident of Basbari, Assam and was recruited last year into the proscribed faction.

The apprehension of these cadres comes at a crucial time when the country is preparing to celebrate its 76th Independence Day this month. In this year alone, there have been numerous apprehensions and surrenders of ULFA (I) cadres in TCL region of Arunachal Pradesh, which has dealt a serious blow to the activities and hierarchy of the banned outfit.

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