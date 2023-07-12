In yet another success in its crusade against Narco terrorism, the Srikona Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles recovered 24 soap cases of heroin worth Rs 2 crore approximately from the Lakhipur subdivision of Cachar district, said an official statement on July 11.

It further said that the four individuals were arrested on July 10, 2023, while the smugglers were trying to smuggle drugs from Manipur to Assam.

''The recovered consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for further legal proceedings,'' the statement added.



Drug trafficking is a major cause of concern in North East due to its proximity to the Golden Triangle. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against Narco terrorism which is continuously fuelling insurgency in the area.

The operation gave a major setback to the drug-fuelled insurgency in the area and also contributed to the goal of preventing the youth from falling prey to the drug menace.

''Assam Rifles will continue their efforts to achieve a drug-free society,'' the statement concluded.

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