Assam Rifles in the past four years has seized drugs worth over Rs 4,200 crore in the International market, stated the Director General of Assam Rifles PC Nair.

He said that apart from guarding the border, the Assam Rifles has continued its operations against illegal drugs and illegal weapons and has seized drugs worth Rs 4,267 crore in the last four years.

"We have a lot of success in catching contraband. In 2020, we seized illegal drugs worth Rs 875 crore, in 2021 drugs worth Rs 1,402 crore were seized, and drugs worth Rs 855 crore were seized in the year 2022. There is little difference between 2021 and 2022 might be because of fighting that was happening on Indo-Myanmar border where the Myanmar army was fighting against PDF (People's Defense Force), CNA and because of that drugs, contrabands was reduced," he added.

The Assam Rifles has seized drugs worth Rs 1,135 crore in this year itself, the Director General further said.

He also said that there are a large number of modern weapons and equipment that have also been procured-thermal imager, night vision devices, bulletproof jackets, light bulletproof helmets, drones, mine protection vehicles, non-lethal weapons, etc.

All these have been procured in the last 2-3 years," Nair said further.

The DG Assam Rifles mentioned about the women soldier participation in Assam Rifles, and said that they are currently in UN missions in Sudan and Congo. Two battalions are in Jammu and Kashmir and that they are doing phenomenal jobs.

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