In the War against Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, Assam Rifles successfully recovered 79 gms of heroin worth Rs 31.6 Lacs from General Area Fulertal, under Lakhipur police station, Cachar District, Assam on February 9.



Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Lakhipur PS. The team seized 79 gms of heroin worth Rs 31.6 Lacs and apprehended an individual.



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Assam Rifles is maintaining strict vigilance and continuously monitoring and undertaking operations to prevent the smuggling of narcotics substances.

Seized contents and arrested individuals were handed over to Lakhipur PS, Cachar District, Assam for further investigation & legal proceedings.