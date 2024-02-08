Assam Rifles seized 682 gms of heroin worth Rs 4.78 crores from General Area Hmarkhawlien, under Lakhipur PS, Cachar District, Assam on February 7.



Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Lakhipur PS.

The team seized 682 gms of heroin worth approx Rs 4.78 crores from a female drug peddler.

Seized contents were handed over to Lakhipur PS, Cachar District, Assam for further investigation and legal proceedings.



Also Read: Assam police seizes 37.3 grams of suspected heroin in Guwahati, two arrested

On the otherhand, based on input, STF Assam conducted a raid this afternoon (8.2.24) at NH Parking, Near Bharat Petro pump, Lalmati area under Basistha police station jurisdiction and two habitual drug peddlers cum veteran thieves have been apprehended.

Further in the raid recovered items as follows- 28 nos of vials containing suspected heroin Weight: 37.3 grams, cash amounting to Rs 4840, and 3 Mobile phones suspected to be stolen along with other items.

Meanwhile, two accused identified as Ajit Rabha @Garu (26) and Subrato Singh (29) have been apprehended.