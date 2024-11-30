The Dhubri district has reported a significant rise in HIV/AIDS cases, raising serious public health concerns.

In response, the District Commissioner has announced a comprehensive awareness campaign stepping towards hygiene practices among salon operators (barber) and broader health initiatives to address the alarming trend.

The campaign will focus on educating salon operators about the risks of using unsterilized blades on customers. This effort is part of a larger strategy to curb the spread of the virus and ensure safer practices in public service sectors.

Additionally, the district administration is planning extensive health checkups for migratory labourers, both those leaving Dhubri for work and those coming into the district. These labourers, often working in unmonitored and high-risk environments, are seen as a critical demographic for intervention.



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“The rise in cases is a wake-up call for all of us,” said the District Commissioner. “We need to act now to prevent further spread and protect the health of our residents.” The administration also plans to involve local NGOs and healthcare workers to ensure the success of these initiatives.

With the awareness campaign set to roll out in the coming month, authorities are urging all residents to participate actively and help build a safer, healthier Dhubri.