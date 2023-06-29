Expressing concern over the price rise of essential commodities, Rajya Sabha MP, Bhubaneshwar Kalita, on June 29, said that the role of middlemen has become the reason for the price rise.

Kalita, who is also in charge of the Pravas Yojana of Barpeta Lok Sabha Constituency, said that the price hike may not be genuine, as it involves certain individuals (middlemen) with malicious intent.

''Middlemen are responsible for the significant price difference in chili between rural areas (Rs 5) and the market (Rs 100), and even higher in Guwahati (Rs 150). These intermediaries contribute to the overall increase in market prices,'' he said while addressing a press conference at Abhayapuri Award Bhawan as a part of Assam BJP’s Maha Jansampark Abhiyan.

He further said that looking at the issue more broadly, Prime Minister Modi's statement implies that the price hike is a result of post-Covid inflation.

''Many countries, including developed ones like the USA (15 per cent inflation), the UK, Japan, Pakistan (38 per cent inflation), and Sri Lanka (27 per cent inflation), are experiencing inflation,'' he added.

In comparison, India's inflation rate is relatively low at 5 per cent, showcasing a better performance in this regard, he said.

Kalita further said that recognizing the concern, the government is aware of the price rise and intends to take necessary measures to control inflation and stabilize prices in the near future.

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