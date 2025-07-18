Assam rolls out cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims

In a bid to strengthen emergency medical response for road accident victims, the Assam Government has launched the “Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme-2025”, offering up to Rs 1.5 lakh in free medical treatment per victim for the first seven days after a road accident involving motor vehicles.

The scheme aligns with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and leverages the e-Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR) platform under Ayushman Bharat - PMJAY for digital case tracking and claim settlement.

As per a government notification dated June 14, 2025, all District Commissioners in Assam have been instructed to ensure the immediate implementation of the scheme. They have been tasked with integrating financial systems such as the Transaction Management System (TMS) and Public Financial Management System (PFMS), along with opening designated bank accounts with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for fund disbursement.



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Additionally, District Road Safety Committees (DRSCs) have been directed to appoint a District Grievance Redressal Officer (DGRO) and widely publicise their contact details to assist accident victims, Good Samaritans, and hospitals.

The initiative aims to eliminate delays caused by financial constraints in providing urgent treatment to accident victims, thereby saving lives. The Assam Government has called on all departments and stakeholders to ensure full cooperation for the scheme’s successful implementation.

This press release was issued by the District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO), Karbi Anglong District.

