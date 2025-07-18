Drought-like situation in 5 Assam districts, CM flags 40% rainfall deficit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on Friday that a drought-like situation had developed in five districts located in the western part of the state.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said the council of ministers has given in-principle approval to notify the affected districts as drought-hit, with a formal declaration to be made shortly by the Revenue Department.

Sarma pointed out that data from the Meteorological Department and the Central Ground Water Board indicate that these five districts have recorded around 40% less rainfall than normal, leading to significant distress among farmers.



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“These five districts are facing a serious shortfall in monsoon rains. As per the guidelines, farmers who had insured their crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana will be eligible for compensation,” he added.

He further noted that several other districts in Assam are also reporting lower-than-usual rainfall this season. If the deficit continues through July and August, the state’s paddy production could suffer a notable decline, potentially impacting food security and rural livelihoods.

The government is closely monitoring the evolving situation and is expected to roll out relief measures for affected farmers. The Revenue and Disaster Management Department will oversee the process of formal notification and response.