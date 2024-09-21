Continuing the fight against the transportation of contraband/smuggled goods in trains, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway has recovered contraband goods worth more than Rs. 26.48 lakhs during the period from 01st to 15th of September, 2024.

RPF also apprehended nine persons for alleged involvement in the transportation of contraband/smuggled goods during this period.

In an incident on 02nd September, 2024 RPF & GRP of Lumding jointly conducted checking in train no. 01666(Agartala – Rani Kamalapati Express) Special at Lumding railway station.



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During checking, they apprehended four persons and recovered 19.7 grams of Brown Sugar worth Rs. 3.94 lakhs (approx.) and 18.10 kgs of Ganja worth Rs. 1.81 lakhs (approx.) from them.



Later, the apprehended persons along with the recovered items were handed over to OC/GRP/Lumding for necessary legal action.

It may be mentioned here that, during the period from January to August 2024 RPF of N. F. Railway has recovered contraband/smuggled goods worth more than Rs. 23.50 crores. During this period, RPF also apprehended 283 peddlers for illegal carrying of contraband/smuggled goods.