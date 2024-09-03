In a shocking incident at Silchar railway station in Assam's Cachar district, a Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) personnel reportedly ended his life on Tuesday, September 3, according to sources.

The jawan, identified as Sanuj Chauhan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, allegedly shot himself with his service revolver while on duty in front of the office of the Deputy Chief Engineer of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway in Silchar.

Colleagues discovered Chauhan in a critical condition and immediately rushed him to Silchar Medical College. Tragically, despite their efforts, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

This tragic event, which occurred just three days after Chauhan's transfer to Silchar from the Lumding office, has sent shockwaves through the station. The local police have since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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