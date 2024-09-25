Delhi Police arrested Dulal Bora, a Right to Information (RTI) activist, on Wednesday, September 25 morning. Bora, who had been evading law enforcement, was arrested from a private hospital in the capital city, where he had allegedly admitted himself under the guise of illness. Sources confirmed that he is currently being held at Kirti Nagar Police Station for further legal action.

Bora's arrest follows mounting allegations of his misuse of the RTI Act for personal enrichment. The activist gained infamy after filing an RTI concerning a government scheme in the Rajapukhuri panchayat, alleging irregularities in the construction of a local temple. Despite receiving official responses to his inquiries, Bora persistently harassed Devojit Hazarika, the panchayat representative responsible for the project.

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The case has taken a wider turn with the arrest of three individuals connected to the scam. Investigators believe Bora fled Assam and relocated to Delhi, where his daughter is currently pursuing her studies.

The scheme, orchestrated by Bora, involved a systematic exploitation of the RTI mechanism. Utilizing intermediaries placed strategically within various government departments, Bora would gather sensitive information about officials and projects. He would then file complaints against these officials, leveling serious allegations to gain leverage.

Central to his operation was an extortion-based tactic, where Bora would contact these officials—through his network of conduits—and demand money in exchange for the withdrawal of his complaints. In cases where payments were made or assurances given, the complaints would be promptly dropped.