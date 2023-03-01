At least three persons were injured after they were beaten by the staff members of a toll gate over a minor scuffle which broke out between them on February 28.

As per sources, the three persons were crossing the Raha Toll Gate, when they were stopped by the staff members of the toll gate asking them for the toll gate fee.

The three persons then asked for the receipt of their payment, following which an argument broke out between them.

The three alleged that the toll gate staff beat them up when they requested for the pay receipt.

The three injured persons identified as Maulana Farooq Ahmed, Mustafa Ahmed and Raihan Ahmed, all hailing from Hojai, were taken to the Nagaon Civil hospital.

On the other hand, DGP Assam Police, GP Singh took cognizance of the incident of assault and directed Nagaon Police to take lawful action against the perpetrators.

“Reference incident of assault at Raha toll gate - SP @nagaonpolice has been instructed to take lawful action. @assampolice”, tweeted GP Singh.



Also read : Assam: Police recover arms and ammunition in state's Nagaon district