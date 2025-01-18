Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and several prominent state leaders have been elected as members of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national council.

The list of newly elected members includes former Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and state cabinet ministers Prasanta Phukan, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Pijush Hazarika, and Ajanta Neog. Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli and Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Dr. Numal Momin also secured positions in the council.

Other members elected include Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Diplu Ranjan Sarmah, Pallab Lochan Das, Pradan Baruah, Sushanta Borgohain, Debamoy Sanyal, Ranendra Muchahary, Tuliram Ronghang, Bhubon Pegu, Anil Kumar Das, Rajdeep Roy, Mission Ranjan Das, and Krishna Kamal Tanti.



Dilip Saikia, Lok Sabha MP representing Darrang-Udalguri, was elected unopposed as the Assam BJP president. The election was conducted at the Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, with senior leaders including BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal, Union Minister and election observer Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and northeast zonal in-charge Sambit Patra overseeing the process.

Saikia emerged as the sole candidate following an intervention by the BJP’s national leadership, sidelining other contenders such as Pallab Lochan Das, cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, and Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli. His official confirmation was announced on Friday.





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