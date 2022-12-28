Justice Rumi Kumari Phukan, a retired judge of Guwahati High Court, on December 28 visited Mukroh village in Meghalaya where six people lost their lives in firing.

Phukan is heading the inquiry into the Mukroh firing incident and a month back also she had gone to the Dongkamukam in West Karbi Anglong to investigate the firing incident.

During her visit, she met local police, and forest department personnel apart from meeting local organizations.

Besides the meeting, Phukan also participated in a public meeting held at the Inspection Bungalow in Donakaukam, however, it was not fruitful as the public hearing reportedly was held after serving very short notice.

As per reports, Karbi Students Association (KSU) appealed to the commission to conduct another public hearing, which will eventually allow people to speak, who were present during the time of the incident.

Notably, various organization representatives demanded to extend the public hearing following which the next date of hearing was scheduled on January 9th.

The Assam government November 23 formed a one-man enquiry commission headed by Phukan and the commission had fixed December 27 as the date for a public hearing that called for persons or organizations having knowledge of the facts and circumstances to appear and submit the statement to the commission at Dongkamukam Irrigation guest house in West Karbi Anglong.

''Notice is hereby given to all persons/organizations having knowledge of the facts and circumstances relating to the above incident to appear and submit the statement at the date/time/venue mentioned below, which should be accompanied by an affidavit in support of the facts stated therein by them together with the list of documents if any, on which they propose to reply and the originals or true copies of such documents in their possession or control and state the name (s) and address (es) from whom the remaining documents may be obtained'', the public notice dated December 27 issued by the one man committee read.

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