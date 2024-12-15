Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced significant savings of Rs 33.75 crore in electricity expenses over the past nine months, attributing the achievement to the state government's energy-efficient measures.

Speaking to the media about the introduction of smart meters, the Chief Minister highlighted key initiatives undertaken in government offices across the state. "We replaced manual meters with smart meters in all government offices. These meters are programmed to automatically switch off electricity when offices close, such as at 6 pm. This automation, similar to how streetlights are programmed to turn off in the morning, wasn’t possible with manual meters. For instance, in schools, electricity now shuts off automatically at 4 pm," Sarma explained.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the government's push for personal accountability in energy usage. “Ministers and officials now pay their own electricity bills. Personally, I pay a bill of Rs 60,000,” he revealed.

Additionally, the installation of solar lights in Janata Bhawan has contributed to further savings of ₹80 lakh in electricity costs. “Through these measures, we have achieved substantial savings in energy expenses for the state,” the CM added, underlining the government’s commitment to sustainable and efficient energy use.





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