The Dibrugarh University on November 30 rusticated four students for their involvement in the ragging incident in the varsity hostel premises.

''The expelled students identified as Galab Deka, 3rd Semester (Life Science), Kamaleshwar Chutia, 3rd Semester (Mathematics), Mousum Phukan, 3rd Semester (Applied Geo Physics), and Pusang Kham Boruah, 2nd year (Tai Language) has been barred from university for next three years,'' the University said during a press conference.

Besides this, these students have also been debarred from taking admission to any institution for a period of three years.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh University's ragging victim, Anand Sharma, on November 30 alleged that the newly elected General Secretary of the university postgraduate students’ union (DUPGSU) is involved in the entire incident.

Also read: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu meets Dibrugarh ragging victim, assures all help

In his statement to police which was recorded under Section 143 CrPc, Sharma alleged that DUPGSU general secretary Ankur Bora had allegedly snatched his phone.

On the other hand, Dibrugarh University management has suspended three wardens following the incident.

In the latest development, the police have arrested one more accused identified as Subhrojyoti Baruah, 3rd Semester student of Political Science for his alleged involvement in the ragging incident.



In addition to this, the police have also detained another student named Newar for interrogation.

A total of four students have been arrested so far the in the ragging incident at the Dibrugarh University hostel.

On November 29, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had opined that the varsity authority failed to perform its administrative duties.

"The incident which happened in the month of September 2022, the university authority has failed to take action," he said while addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting held in Silchar.

"Till yesterday the investigative committee has not submitted any report which highlights the failure of the Dibrugarh university officials," he added.

Also read: Dibrugarh University ragging case: 3 hostel wardens suspended, high-level inquiry to be set up, says DU VC