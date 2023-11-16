A school teacher sustained bullet injuries on his leg after two bike-borne miscreants opened fire at him from point-blank range on Thursday.

The event was reported close to the Ram Mandir (temple) in the Golaghat district's Latabari area of Bokakhat.

After completing the act, the miscreants also stole his motorbike and personal items.



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The injured person was identified as Uday Changmai.

Speaking to the media, the father of the victim said, "My son is a teacher. While he was returning home from school today, two bike-borne miscreants followed him and shot him in the leg," the victim's father stated in a statement to the media.

Meanwhile, the Bokakhat police have recorded the victim’s statements and have begun a probe into the incident.