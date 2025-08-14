Assam schools face surprise CBSE inspection in nationwide compliance drive

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has carried out a series of surprise inspections in 10 schools across six states and Union Territories, including Assam, to check for violations of board norms, officials said on Wednesday.

The drive aimed to ensure schools were complying with CBSE bye-laws, not enrolling non-attending students, and maintaining required academic and physical infrastructure.

A senior CBSE official said the inspections were conducted in Assam, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha, with 10 teams comprising board officers and principals from affiliated schools.



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The checks were carried out simultaneously within a short window to preserve the element of surprise and gather accurate data on school operations.

The official added that reports from the Inspection Committees are being evaluated and necessary action will follow.

“CBSE is committed to upholding educational standards and will persist in enforcing stringent measures against any violations of its regulations,” the official said.