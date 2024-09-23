To protect students' health, all Government, Provincialized, and Private schools in Kamrup Metro will remain closed from September 24 to 27, 2024. This decision follows alarming reports of student fainting and ill-health attributed to the ongoing heatwave and rising temperatures in the district.

The order, issued by the Office of the District Elementary Education Officer cum District Mission Coordinator of the Axom Sarba Siksha Abhijan Mission, cites multiple incidents of dehydration and heat-related ailments among students. The decision received the necessary approval from the District Commissioner, Kamrup Metro.

"Ensuring the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority," the official statement emphasized. "This closure will help mitigate the adverse effects of excessive heat exposure."

The schools will resume operations on September 28, 2024, pending any further health advisories.

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