Ahead of presenting the state budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog on March 16 said that this year’s budget will give special focus on self-employment and education sector.

Speaking to the media ahead of tabling the budget during the ongoing session of Assam Legislative Assembly, Ajanta Neog said that the government is pitching for overall welfare of the people with special emphasis being laid on self-employment.

The finance minister elucidated the sectors that were given more importance in this year’s budget. She said that special focus has been given on education sector and eradication of poverty.

Speaking further, Ajanta Neog mentioned that attention has been paid on the socio-economic aspects. “We have focused more on those living below the poverty line, while women empowerment will also be on the agenda in this year's budget,” she added.

As per reports, the House will begin its proceedings today with Question Hour. After that, the Indian Partnership Amendment Bill will be presented in the House by finance minister Ajanta Neog.

The finance minister will then present the budget for the years 2023 and 2024. The budget is expected to be presented today after 11 a.m., according to reports.

Ajanta Neog had previously stated that the state's socioeconomic aspects and some favorable news for women would be included in this year's budget.

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