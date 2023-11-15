exam schedule

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam released the revised programme for High School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2024.

As per the revised schedule, exam for English subject will take place on February 16 between 9 am to 12 noon and Social Science on February 19 between 9 am to 12 noon.

The last examination will take place on March 4, 2024.

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