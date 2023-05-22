The Secondary Education Board of Assam will be releasing the Assam HSCL Result 2023 today at 10 am, thus ending the wait for lakhs of students who gave their class 10th board exam.

The results will be made available online through the official website of SEBA that is sebaonline.org. Students can also look up for their results in other websites including resultsassam.nic.in, indiaresults.com, results.shiksha, assam.shiksha, exametc.com, schools9.com.

It may be noted, this year the HSLC exam was marred with a string of controversies pertaining to paper leaks.

Several students and teachers were also arrested in this regard, the investigation for which is still underway.

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