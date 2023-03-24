Amid the ongoing protest following the HSLC paper leak, the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA), has come out with strict guidelines and is all set to take the help of the police to conduct the remaining exams.

With the SEBA's latest guidelines, question papers of General Science and MIL-Assamese are being sent to each police station and police outpost from 26th to 29th March which only can be received by the officer-in-charge of the police station in presence of the Centre-in-Charge.

''The confidential papers of both the subjects are packed in cartons and the cartons are to be received by the Officer-in-Charge of the police station/ police outpost, in presence of the Centre-in-Charge and the Officer/ staff deputed from your end as per point No. 1 of the letter No. SEBA/EX/HOLD/65/2022-23 Dated Guwahati the 15 March 2023,'' an official order read.

As per the order, the sealed cartons of General Science and MIL-Assamese are not to be opened in the police station/ police outpost.

''The Centre-in-Charge with the Police escort will take the sealed cartons to the Centre and the Cartons will be opened in the strong room only under CCTV surveillance,'' the order read.

The officer/staff deputed from SEBA will collect all the rejected confidential documents of General Science and MIL-Assamese from the police station/police outpost while returning back, in order to rule out any possibility of use of rejected documents.

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