The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) has decided to withdraw affiliation of as many as 105 private/venture schools with effect from March 31, 2023.

With this development, these schools now won't be able to register any student of class IX with effect from April 1, 2023.

The development came after these schools failed to provide reasons for the show cause notices issued to them by SEBA last June and July of last year regarding dismal performances in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa Examinations, 20222.

It is worth mentioning that on June 28 and July 11 last year, SEBA had issued show cause notices as to why their affiliation to SEBA should not be cancelled to 294 private venture schools.

“Though show cause notices were served in the month of June and July last year, as many as 107 private/venture schools did not respond to the same,” SEBA stated in an official notification.

Interestingly, out of these 294 schools, 41 schools were found to continuously have bad performances (pass% 0-10) in the preceding 5 years.

However, around 187 schools replied to the show cause notices and informed SEBA to improve their results in the HSLC exam, in 2023. following which the board decided to give them one more chance.

On the other hand, for the remaining 105 schools which did not respond to the show cause notices, the board has assumed that the school authorities have no interest to improve their results.

They also opined that the dismal results of these types of schools are affecting the overall pass percentage of the state and thus their affiliation should be withdrawn with immediate effect.

The district-wise break-up of the 105 de-affiliated schools is -- 1 each in Charaideo, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Nalbari and Chirang; 2 each in Goalpara, Hojai, Majuli and Udalguri; 3 each in Baksa, Cachar, Biswanath, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong and Nagaon; 4 each in Dhubri, Barpeta, Dima Hasao, Sivasagar, Kamrup, Morigaon; 5 each in Bongaigaon, Jorhat and Sonitpur; 6 each in Golaghat and Kamrup (M); 7 in Dibrugarh; 8 in Kokrajhar and 9 in Tinsukia.

Also read: Assam: Former DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta’s Father Lilakanta Mahanta dies at 92