In a shocking incident, an employee of Assam Secretariat died by suicide at his residence in Guwahati on February 8.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the Borbari area where the employee, identified as Prafulla Saikia (55), was found dead at his residence.

It is suspected that Saikia took the extreme step due to family-related problems. He is survived by his wife and son.

More details awaited.



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