Following three-day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Guwahati, Assam Police imposed Section 144 in Guwahati. Assam Police also ordered some traffic restrictions in the city between the 8th and 10th of May to ensure smooth traffic management. Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, landed in Guwahati late Sunday for a three-day visit to Assam.

On May 9, 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Mankachar area of Assam to assess the situation along the Assam-Bangladesh border. At the border outpost, officials from the BSF and the State Government greeted the Home Minister. Mr. Shah, joined by BSF officials, surveyed the border situation from a specially erected observation tower. He was also spotted conversing with nearby villagers.