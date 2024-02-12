The Morigaon district administration has imposed several restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of high school and higher secondary examinations in the district.

According to the ban issued by Additional District Magistrate Dotibha Bora, speakers, loudspeakers, microphones etc. cannot be used without permission. The use of speakers, loudspeakers, microphones, etc. has been banned at night and during the course of the examinations.

Additionally, no person shall assemble unauthorisedly or create unnecessary crowds within a radius of 100 metres of the examination centre.

No candidate shall carry any suspicious items, mobile phones, electronic devices etc. inside the examination centre. The ban, which has been imposed with urgent effect, will continue till the exam is over.



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