Assam: Section 163 BNSS imposed across Karbi Anglong amid rising unrest

In response to escalating law and order concerns, the district administrations of Karbi Anglong on December 22 imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, with immediate effect.

In West Karbi Anglong, the prohibitory order was issued by District Magistrate Saranga Pani Sharma, ACS, citing apprehensions that certain individuals or groups may create disturbances, posing a threat to public peace, tranquillity, and the life and property of citizens.

The order, dated December 22, restricts all processions, rallies, public marches, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons across all police station areas in the district. It also bans provocative statements or communications, whether verbal, written, printed, electronic or through social media, that could disturb public order or promote enmity.

The order has been issued ex-parte due to the urgency of the situation and will remain in force until further orders or until withdrawn earlier. Any violation will invite punitive action under Section 223 of the BNSS.



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Similarly, in Karbi Anglong district with headquarters at Diphu, District Magistrate Niroja Phangcho, ACS, promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS following reports of potential disturbances caused by anti-social elements. The order prohibits gatherings of five or more persons, public rallies or processions, carrying of arms or inflammable substances, use of firecrackers in public places, and the circulation of inflammatory speeches, slogans, posters or content that may incite communal or ethnic discord.

The Diphu order also restricts the movement of individuals or groups and private vehicles through the district from 5:00 pm to 6:00 am, citing the need to prevent further escalation of tension. However, exemptions have been granted to police, armed forces, medical services, judicial functions, educational institutions, and essential services.

Both district administrations have emphasised that the measures are preventive in nature and aimed at maintaining peace and public safety amid the prevailing volatile situation. Copies of the orders have been forwarded to senior state authorities, including the Chief Secretary and Home and Political Department, while police and executive magistrates have been directed to ensure strict enforcement.

Authorities have appealed to the public to cooperate with the administration, avoid spreading rumours, and maintain calm as efforts continue to restore normalcy in the region.