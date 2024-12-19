In a bid to maintain law and order, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Police District, Guwahati, Shri Mrinal Deka, has issued a prohibitory order to prevent any disruptions in the Dispur Capital Complex. The order comes in light of concerns that certain individuals, groups, or organizations might disrupt the normal functioning of offices, public movement, and traffic flow within the area.

The authorities apprehend that planned agitations, demonstrations, and slogan-shouting may lead to disturbances in the region, potentially affecting public peace and tranquility. To prevent such events and ensure the smooth functioning of daily activities, the Deputy Commissioner has invoked his powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Surakshya Sanhita, 2023, along with a previous notification from the Government of Assam (dated 24.12.2014).

As per the order, any assembly of more than five persons, as well as agitations, demonstrations, processions, or the shouting of slogans, will be prohibited within a 1-kilometer radius of the Dispur Capital Complex, unless prior permission is obtained from the competent authority. The restriction will be in effect starting from December 19, 2024.



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