In a significant operation in the dense forests of Kokrajhar-Chirang, security forces successfully intercepted and disbanded a nascent militant group that had been covertly forming over the past three to four months.

The group, consisting of at least 20 young individuals, was persuaded to abandon their militant ambitions and surrender their weapons after a series of negotiations led by the authorities.

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The cache of recovered weapons includes six automatic rifles, four single-shot rifles, three pistols with magazines, five No. 36 high-explosive grenades, 54 rounds of AK rifle ammunition, and nine rounds of pistol ammunition.

Taking to X, Assam DGP GP Singh wrote, "Another success for @assampolice. In Kokrajhar-Chirang forests, we’ve been able to intercept and bring out a group of 20 youths who had been trying to form a new militant group since last three/four months. They’ve listened to reason and come out and handed over the weapons held by them. Weapons recovered

Automatic rifle : 06

Single shot rifle : 04

Pistols with Magazine : 03

No 36 HE grenade : 05

AK rifle ammunitions : 54 rounds

Pistol ammunition : 09 rounds.

Compliments to

@KokrajharP

for painstaking hard work. We strive to keep our state free of weapons & violence.