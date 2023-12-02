Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on December 2 seized Bhutanese liquor (Bayer) and apprehended two persons.

A team of Border Outpost Dadgiri under the guidance of the Commanding Officer of 6th Corps Sashastra Seema Bal Raniguli carried out the International Indo-Bhutan Border Pillar 169.

During vehicle checking near the India-Bhutan gate near 5, a passenger car (registration number AS 26 F 3844) coming from Bhutan towards India was suspiciously stopped and questioned, during checking Bhutanese liquor was seized while bringing Bhutanese liquor.

When the demand for documents related to liquor was made by the suspicious person, he could not show any kind of documents to the checking team.



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The man has been identified as Manjit Adhikari, aged 34 years hailing from Hatisar under Chirag district (Assam).

At the same time, during another checking, Bhutanese liquor was also recovered from a passenger vehicle (Registration No. AS 19 S 2700) on 02/12/2023 at 0450 am, no valid documents were found with the apprehended person.

He has been identified as Vishal Karmakar, age 32 years, village- Hatisar, post Devshree Police Station, Runikhata district- Chirag (Assam).

The seized illicit liquor and the vehicle along with the two suspected persons were handed over to the land Customs Office, Hatisar for further action.

Due to continuous operational activities carried out by 6th Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal, illegal activities of smugglers along the Indo-Bhutan border have been checked.