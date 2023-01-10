Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on January 10 seized a total of 72 bottles of Bhutanese liquor (Bayer) and also apprehended three smugglers in Assam's Kokrajhar district.

The seizure was made after the Company Commander of "G" Company of the 6th Corps Sashastra Seema Bal, conducted a search in the Ranighuli town operation on the basis of specific inputs about 1.5 km away from pillar number 169/5 of the Indo-Bhutan international border.

The three arrested smugglers were identified as Kazi Basumatary (age - 27 years), Nerson Gora Goyari (age - 30 years) along with Derahasat Narzari (age - 29 years).

The SSB also seized a Maruti Suzuki vehicle number bearing registration number AS 16 H 4559.

In another such operation, the SSB also conducted a joint search operation near Dadgiri bus station on the Indo-Bhutan border, about 200 meters away from the Indo-Bhutan border international pillar number - 169 where another alleged smuggler was arrested.

Later, the seized goods and the arrested person were handed over to the Land Customs Office in Hatishar.

Earlier in December this year, in a special drive conducted against the illegal sale of liquor, Hailakandi police had seized a huge quantity of foreign liquor at Ramnathpur.

According to reports, 95 cartoons of illegal liquor were seized during Naka checking at Ramnathpur in Hailakandi district.

The police had also seized the liquor from a vehicle bearing registration number 11 DC 8162 which was reportedly transporting the liquor from Meghalaya to Mizoram.

Police said that they have detained the driver and who was identified as Sarif Uddin Laskar.

“We are questioning the driver and further investigation is on.”, the Police added.

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