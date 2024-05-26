In a tragic incident, Amar Sinha, a 38-year-old security guard at the Badarpur Ghat BVCL Cement Factory in Karimganj, succumbed to heatstroke while on duty.

Sinha, who had joined the cement factory just two days prior, collapsed while stationed at his post. He was quickly transported to a local hospital, where doctors confirmed he was brought in deceased.

The body has since been transferred to Silchar Medical College Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Amar Sinha hailed from Patharkandi in Karimganj, and his sudden demise has raised concerns about worker safety amidst soaring temperatures in the region.

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