The body of a security guard was found inside the canteen of a post office in Sivasagar, Assam on August 5.

As per sources, the body of Buddheshwar Gogoi, was found in bloodied condition inside the canteen of the post office in Sivasagar.

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Buddheshwar Gogoi, responsible for safeguarding the premises during the night, was discovered dead with suspicion raising towards murder. Buddheshwar Gogoi hailed from Bhatiapar in Sivasagar.

Sivasagar police arrived at the scene, launching an investigation into the incident. The police team is working to gather evidence and piece together the events leading to the incident.



Meanwhile, the body has been taken for post mortem and await its report.



