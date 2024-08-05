The united opposition in Assam has pledged to maintain their alliance until the 2026 state assembly elections.

The United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), initially formed with 16 parties, has now expanded to include 18 parties.

At a meeting held on Sunday, the UOFA resolved to contest every election as a single bloc over the next two years.

Congress spokesperson Bedabrat Bora stated that all parties have agreed to work together and prioritize defeating the BJP.

The bloc's next major challenge will be the panchayat elections later this year.



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CPI(M) central committee member Isfaqur Rahman mentioned that the meeting focused on resolving internal differences and improving coordination.

UOFA also criticized the state government for not effectively addressing flood and erosion issues with the Centre.

The UOFA includes Congress, TMC, AAP, Raijor Dal, AJP, CPI(M), CPI, AIFB, CPI(ML), Jatiya Dal-Asom, (U), Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Samajwadi Party, Purbancholio Lok Parishad (PLP), RJD, APHLC, Kamatapur Front, and Sonowal Kachari Gana Mancha.