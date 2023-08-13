Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on tribal identity in Manipur, Mizoram’s sole Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena stated on August 12 that he always wished to be a part of the Opposition because he had always wanted to discuss the Manipur problem

Vanlalvena claimed that the pre-planned Manipur NDA administration had been responsible for the bloodshed in Manipur. He added that he consistently works to oppose the Manipur NDA government's actions with reference to the ongoing violence in the state.

According to him, the violence in Manipur was well planned and was not an accident.

Notably, on the second last day of the monsoon parliament session, the Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram gave a strong reply to the Union Home Minister's remark regarding Manipur Tribals identity.

According to Mizoram MP (RS), Pu K. Vanlalvena, Tribals were there long before India gained its independence, he said, and neither were they citizens of Myanmar nor outsiders. The tribals were there long before the British administration, he said. According to him, 300 churches were destroyed in Manipur and setting a record that has never happened in a communist country.

According to sources, K. Vanlalvena, a Rajya Sabha member, is preparing for a candidacy in the upcoming Mizoram Assembly elections later this year.

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