In a shocking incident, a gang of miscreants hurled acid at a senior advocate in Assam’s Gossaigaon on the night of February 17.



The victim identified as Abdus Samad Ahmed, was attacked when the miscreants entered his home and threw acid on his face.

The senior advocate Abdus Samad Ahmed of the Gossaigaon Lawyer’s Association, is a resident of Padmabil village under Gossaigaon sub-division.



Ahmed was rushed to the Gossaigaon RNB hospital, but was later referred to Guwahati GMCH as his health deteriorated.



As per reports, the senior advocate returned home at 6 pm on February 17 after completing his official work at Gossaigaon Judicial Dandadhi Court. Two unidentified miscreants entered Ahmed’s home and threw acid on his face following which they fled from the scene.



The Gossaigaon Lawyers' Association has demanded stringent punishment through a proper administrative inquiry into the incident.



The incident has caused panic in the area. The police is actively investigating the incident and nab the miscreants behind the crime.



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