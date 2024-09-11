A senior citizen from Margherita has been duped in the name of an online share stock company.

Sudip Sarkar, a senior citizen and LIC agent from Margherita was defrauded of Rs 48,000 by a fraudulent online trading company.

Sudip Sarkar stated that on May 13th, one Bidhan Acharjee from Margherita approached him to open an account at Trading FX, an online share stock company, claiming its branch office is situated in Dibrugarh.

Sudip Sarkar gave Rs 900 to Bidhan Acharjee to open the account and subsequently handed over Rs 48,000 to invest in Trading FX. However, to date, he has not received any returns.

Sudip Sarkar mentioned that there are many fraudulent youths in the Margherita sub-division who are involved in such scams. He specifically named Bidhan Acharjee, a resident of Margherita, as being involved in the Trading FX company.

Sarkar has requested the Margherita Sub-Divisional Administration (Civil) to initiate an enquiry against those involved in this scam.



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