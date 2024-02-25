Amid the simmering crisis brewing within the Assam Congress party, sources have claimed that senior Congress leader Rana Goswami is likely to quit the party.

According to sources, a meeting was held at the Tocklai residence of Rana Goswami in the evening of February 24. where he exclaimed his inhibitions of not getting much importance within the party fold and hence he has decided to quit the party ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

This development comes amidst rumours of Rana Goswami planning to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.



He has been elected twice – in Assam legislative assembly election, 2006 and in 2011 – to the Assam Legislative Assembly from Jorhat constituency. On 24 July 2021 he was appointed Working President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

Meanwhile, several Congress leaders and party workers have jumped shift and joined BJP, AGP in the recent time, thus creating a major seismic shift in the political arena of the state.

While Congress continues to ascertain that the status of the party is strong and will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with extended support from other parties under the INDIA alliance, the crisis otherwise speak a different picture ahead of the impending polls.

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