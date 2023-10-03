The banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) awarded capital punishment to two of its senior members for allegedly carrying out anti-outfit activities.

Top ULFA-I leader, Lachit Hazarika alias brigadier Salim Asom was awarded capital punishment in Myanmar's Sagain area in Hachi camp on September 20. While Bornali, a boxer from Tinsukia and member of the banned outfit has been also served death penalty by the armed militant group.

As per sources, Salim Asom was close to ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah and had joined the outfit in the 1990s. While Bornali had joined the outfit in the year 2021.

notably, in a significant operation launched by Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles in conjunction with Arunachal Pradesh police on the afternoon of October 1, 2023, two active cadres of ULFA (I) Self Styled Private Nilutpal Asom @ Monjit Gogoi and Self Styled Private Upen Asom @ Ruhini Gogoi group were apprehended in Tirap district with arms and ammunition. During investigation, the two hardcore cadres revealed in front of the security forces the execution of the two senior ULFA-I leaders





Also read : Arunachal: Two ULFA-I cadres apprehended with arms and ammunition in Tirap district