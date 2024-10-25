The Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) is facing a significant setback as spokesperson and secretary Partha Pratim Bora has resigned from his positions just ahead of the crucial by-elections. Bora's resignation, effective immediately, was submitted to party president Atul Bora.

In his resignation letter, Bora expressed his decision to leave the party, which he joined on April 18, 2024, after parting ways with the Congress party. His departure is expected to spark political speculation within AGP, as he has been a prominent figure since joining, previously serving as the state president of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

Bora's exit comes at a time when AGP is gearing up for by-elections.

Speaking to India Today NE, Bora said that "politics should be done to serve people. People are unhappy, scared and worried. Society should not be broken into fragments." He also said that he would provide a detailed statement in the coming week, hinting at potential shifts in his political stance.

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